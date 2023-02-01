

In this week’s Frontstretch podcast, Bryan Nolen is back for 2023 and is joined by Michael Massie and FOX Sports’ Mike Joy.

Nolen talks with Joy about his highlights in NASCAR as the sport approaches its 75th year anniversary.

Nolen and Joy also discuss what needs to happen on Sunday to have the Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum be successful again, as well as his thoughts on North Wilkesboro Speedway returning to the sport as the host of the NASCAR Cup Series’ All-Star Race on May 21.

Nolen is then joined by Massie as they dive into the Clash, the changes NASCAR has implemented for the 2023 season as well as their predictions for the race.

Download or listen to the Frontstretch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and other major platforms.

Share this article