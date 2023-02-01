AdventHealth Back With Ross Chastain, Trackhouse

AdventHealth will sponsor Ross Chastain again in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023, the company announced Feb. 1.

Chastain’s Trackhouse Racing Team No. 1 will carry AdventHealth colors in six races.

The Daytona 500 marks the first race of the six-event sponsorship.

“AdventHealth is one of the corporate partners that supported me from the first day,” Chastain said in a team release. “We have had a lot of fun the last few years and enjoyed getting to meet all the AdventHealth health care workers and patients.”

Chastain’s other races with AdventHealth include Atlanta Motor Speedway in March, the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, Kansas Speedway in May, Charlotte Motor Speedway and the Chicago street course.

Chastains scored two wins, 15 top fives and 21 top 10s in 2022 with the team. He finished second in an AdventHealth-sponsored car at Atlanta.

