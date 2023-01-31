Nutrien Continues With Kaulig, AJ Allmendinger for 2023

Nutrien Ag Solutions returns with Kaulig Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Kaulig announced Jan. 31.

Nutrien will sponsor AJ Allmendinger’s No. 16 in the series in multiple races, beginning in the season-opening Daytona 500.

“I couldn’t be happier to have Nutrien Ag Solutions along for the ride for my return to full-time Cup racing in 2023,” Allmendinger said in a team release. “We proved this partnership is all about celebrating the hard work of farmers and growers across the nation. I’m excited to continue this partnership and represent them on track.”

“We are excited to continue building our partnership with Nutrien Ag Solutions and have them be a part of our Cup program this season,” team president Chris Rice added. “AJ is passionate about racing, so to have him on track representing growers who share that same passion is truly special.”

Allmendinger returns to a full-time role in the Cup Series in 2023 after running part time in the series in 2021 and 2022. Last year, he earned three top fives and eight top 10s in 18 starts.

He also drove full time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, with five wins, 17 top fives and 28 top 10s in 2022.

