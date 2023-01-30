Jockey Re-Ups With Trackhouse for 6 Races

Jockey is back with Trackhouse Racing Team for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, the team announced Jan. 30.

Jockey will sponsor the multi-car organization in six races throughout the season.

The company will adorn Daniel Suarez‘s No. 99 in the exhibition Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum this weekend, followed by events at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track and Martinsville Speedway in October.

“It is an honor for me to drive a car replicating the American flag,” Suarez said in a team release. “I came to America to chase my dream and I am living it. Representing Jockey is quite an honor and I hope NASCAR fans see our car out front a lot this year. You won’t be able to miss us.”

Jockey will also sponsor Ross Chastain‘s No. 1 at Richmond Raceway and Dover Motor Speedway (both in April), plus Michigan International Speedway in August.

“Jockey is a family-owned company that has been around for generations and as an eighth-generation watermelon farmer I can appreciate the passion behind the brand and how important delivering a quality product is to everyone at Jockey,” Chastain added. “NASCAR and Jockey are great American success stories and I love that we can tell the world about each.”

Jockey also sponsored Trackhouse cars in six races in 2022.

That year, Chastain scored three wins en route to a second-place points finish, while Suarez earned one victory.

Share this article