Kubota Returns to Trackhouse for 6 Races

Kubota Tractor Corporation will sponsor Trackhouse Racing Team in six NASCAR Cup Series races in 2023, the team announced Jan. 27.

Kubota returns after sponsoring Ross Chastain‘s No. 1 at Homestead-Miami Speedway last year.

Chastain will carry Kubota colors again in five races, starting at Auto Club Speedway.

“Growing up in a farming family, the hard work and lessons I learned are what has molded me into the racecar driver you see on the track today,” Chastain said in a team release. “This sponsorship from Kubota is especially meaningful to me because it allows me to use my platform to shine a bright light on agriculture and on the men and women who work so hard to feed all of us. I’m excited to get the Kubota orange paint scheme back out on the track this season and also help military veterans get their start in farming with each top-10 finish.”

Additionally, Kubota will sponsor Daniel Suarez‘s No. 99 at Texas Motor Speedway.

“I feel like I am joining a new family,” Suarez said. “Ross has told me so many good things about Kubota and their equipment, so I’m looking forward to joining him in Kubota country.”

“We are very proud to carry the Kubota brand on our race cars in 2023,” Trackhouse’s Justin Marks added. “I know many NASCAR fans are Kubota customers and will welcome Kubota’s increased involvement with the sport this year.”

Chastain scored two wins, 15 top fives and 21 top 10s in 2022, while Suarez earned a win, six top fives and 13 top 10s.

