Parker Chase Back With Hunt for Limited Schedule

Parker Chase will return to Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023, SHR announced Jan. 26.

Chase will drive the No. 24 part time, beginning at Daytona International Speedway.

He’s the third driver to be announced to the No. 24 for 2023, following Connor Mosack and Tyler Reddick.

Chase’s other planned starts were not disclosed.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Parker back to SHR in 2023 with a larger schedule, including circle track races,” owner Sam Hunt said in a release. “Parker is a gritty, fun, and talented young man that really understands all sides of motorsports. Our team really enjoys working with him, and I feel he has the potential to really surprise people in 2023. This will be a big step for his career, and we are looking forward to continuing his development inside of the TRD family.”

He drove a pair of races for SHR in 2022, both road courses, with a best finish of 19th at Circuit of the Americas.

“2022 was a year to get comfortable in stock cars and learn more about ovals,” Chase added. “I gained a lot of valuable experience on ovals, including a career-highest finish, that I’m excited to carry over to my GR Supra in a few weeks. I’ve had a great experience with the Sam Hunt Racing team in my past races, and it’s a place that feels like home. I’m looking forward to building on what we’ve created so far.”

