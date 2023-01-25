Ty Dillon Back With RCR for Multiple Xfinity Races

Ty Dillon is back with Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving multiple races in the No. 3 in 2023, RCR announced Jan. 25.

His part-time schedule begins at Darlington Raceway. Other races have not yet been announced.

Ferris Motors will sponsor the effort. The company is also part of Dillon’s full-time NASCAR Cup Series campaign in Spire Motorsports’ No. 77.

“I’m excited to be partnering with Ferris once again,” Dillon said in a team release. “Ferris has supported my career since 2013 when I drove dirt late models and I’m grateful for a continuing relationship. To carry and represent their brand 10 years later is an honor and I know we will accomplish great success on and off the track in 2023.”

RCR previously announced the returns of Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill to its full-time Nos. 2 and 21 in the series for 2023.

Dillon drove four Xfinity races in 2022 for multiple teams, finishing a season best of sixth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway for Big Machine Racing Team.

In 161 series starts since 2012, he has one win, 34 top fives and 92 top 10s.

