Georgia Peanuts Back With Todd Gilliland, FRM

The Georgia Peanut Commission is back on Todd Gilliland‘s NASCAR Cup Series No. 38 in 2023, Front Row Motorsports announced Jan. 25.

Georgia Peanuts will sponsor the No. 38 at Atlanta Motor Speedway in July and at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

The company backed Gilliland at Talladega in 2022 as well.

“The Georgia Peanuts family is one I am proud to represent and be a part of,” Gilliland said in a team release. “They were instrumental in a lot of the work we were able to accomplish both on the track and in our local communities with a peanut butter donation and a visit to the Sunbelt Ag Expo in Georgia. I look forward to expanding that community outreach in this new season.”

Gilliland enters his sophomore Cup season having scored one top five and two top 10s in 2022.

