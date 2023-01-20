Justin Haley Running Multiple Xfinity Races for Kaulig

Justin Haley will compete in multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series races for Kaulig Racing in 2023, Kaulig announced Jan. 20.

Kaulig will drive the No. 10 starting at Daytona International Speedway.

He’s the first to be announced to the car following Landon Cassill‘s removal from the ride on a full-time basis earlier this week.

Haley’s other races in the car — as well as any other drivers in the No. 10 in 2023 — have not been announced.

Haley is back in Kaulig’s No. 31 NASCAR Cup Series car for 2023. In 2022, he scored three top fives and four top 10s.

He also drove one Xfinity race in 2022, finishing 25th.

Kaulig’s tweet about the car referred to the No. 10 as the team’s “All-Star” car, implying the possibility of an appearance from AJ Allmendinger in the ride as well.

Share this article