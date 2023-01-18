Sean Hingorani Running Partial ARCA Schedule for Venturini

Sean Hingorani has joined Venturini Motorsports for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season, it announced Jan. 18.

Hingorani will drive the main-series ARCA races at Phoenix Raceway, Berlin Raceway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course and Toledo Speedway.

He’ll also drive a full ARCA Menards Series East schedule (four of which are contested alongside the main-series ARCA circuit) and a partial ARCA Menards Series West jaunt.

Hingorani’s car number is the No. 15, and GEARWRENCH will sponsor the effort.

“Last year we took every chance we could to go racing,” Hingorani said in a team release. “It was awesome to pick up wins across quite a few different divisions. We knew it was really important to get in as much seat time as possible. Having a strong team and being in the car a lot has been really crucial in preparing to get to the next level.

“I’m beyond thrilled for the opportunity to run ARCA East and take the next step in my career to go racing with such a strong team as Venturini Motorsports and Toyota.”

“We are really looking forward to having Sean as part of our Venturini Motorsports and Toyota team,” Venturini’s Billy Venturini added. “He is a young, up and coming talent and we’re excited to see him grow throughout the program and help him prepare to advance to the highest levels of NASCAR.”

Hingorani competed in five West races in 2022, with a best finish of 12th at Portland International Raceway for Nascimento Motorsports.

Share this article