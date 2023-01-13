Andres Perez de Lara Running ARCA for Rev

Andres Perez de Lara will run in the ARCA Menards Series for Rev Racing in 2023, Rev announced Jan. 13.

Perez de Lara takes over the No. 2 from the departing Nick Sanchez, who moves to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series after winning the 2022 ARCA title in the car.

In 2022, Perez de Lara ran a limited ARCA schedule for TRICON Garage. He scored a seventh-place finish in his debut at Bristol Motor Speedway.

He also ran a pair of ARCA Menards Series West events for the team, scoring two top fives — a second and a third.

Perez de Lara turns 18 on April 2, meaning he will be unable to contest the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. His full schedule has not yet been announced.

