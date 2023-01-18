Island Brands Joining Kaz Grala, Hunt

Kaz Grala will have sponsorship from Island Brands USA in multiple NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2023, Sam Hunt Racing announced Jan. 18.

Island will first adorn the No. 26 in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

A pair of Island brands, Island’s Coastal Lager and CRUSH, are part of the 2023 sponsorship.

In all, the brand will sponsor 16 races.

“This partnership with Island Brands is a match made in heaven for me,” Grala said in a team release. “They’re a cool, young brand with clean beverages that fit my lifestyle perfectly. I know our fanbase is going to absolutely love each one of their products, and I can’t wait to show Island the power of NASCAR sponsorship. Together, we’re going to help everyone find their Island this year, and CRUSH the competition. See you in Daytona.”

Grala joins the No. 26 full time after having run 10 Xfinity races in 2022, scoring one top 10.

