Takuma Sato Running Ovals for CGR

Takuma Sato will run a part-time schedule in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023, running ovals for Chip Ganassi Racing, the team announced Jan. 17.

He’ll drive the No. 11 alongside rookie Marcus Armstrong.

“I cannot put into words how excited and thrilled I am to be joining Chip Ganassi Racing in 2023,” Sato said in a team release. This team has been at the top of the series for decades. Needless to say, the competitiveness is overwhelming.

“It’s a new experience for me to focus on the oval race, but I’m working with team members and teammates who have won the championship and the Indy 500 many times. It will definitely give me a big advantage and I am very excited about the possibilities and I can’t wait for the challenge to begin.”

Sato moves to the team from Dale Coyne Racing w/ Rick Ware Racing, for whom he earned a best finish of fifth in 2022 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

He has six IndyCar wins in his career, including two Indianapolis 500s.

