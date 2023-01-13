Tyler Ankrum Back With Hattori for 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Tyler Ankrum will remain with Hattori Racing Enterprises for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season, HRE announced Jan. 13.

LiUNA! is back as a primary sponsor for all but two of the series’ schedule on Ankrum’s No. 16.

Doug Randolph moves to the team as its crew chief.

“It’s an honor to return to HRE and the Toyota family in 2023,” Ankrum said in a team release. “There was already a solid foundation in place at HRE, and with the addition of Doug to the organization, I know we can achieve our goals as a team — get back to victory lane and be a strong playoff contender.”

In 2022, Ankrum earned eight top 10s with the team.

HRE has not announced if it plans to field a second truck in 2023. In 2022, it entered the No. 61 full time for Chase Purdy, who has since moved to Kyle Busch Motorsports.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Tyler back for his second season with our team and continuing the partnership with Toyota Racing,” owner Shigeaki Hattori added. “Tyler has been through the playoffs and has a lot of Trucks Series experience. With Doug coming on board for the 2023 season, we look to build great chemistry with Tyler and the team. We want to get him back to victory lane and be a strong playoff contender.”

