2023 eNASCAR Coca Cola iRacing Series Team Shakeups

As we approach the 2023 eNASCAR Coca Cola iRacing Series season, teams are beginning to announce their rosters for the upcoming year.

With Media Day occurring this weekend (Jan. 14-15), let’s take a look at the announced lineups already and what changes have been made.

Jim Beaver eSports

Jim Beaver eSports welcomes in two new drivers to its stable, both veterans of the series, Malik Ray and Garrett Lowe. Ray moves over from iRacing Motorsports, while Lowe comes over from Wood Brothers Racing.

Team Dillon eSports

This is another team with two new drivers in their stable: Tucker Minter and Jordy Lopez. Minter is a rookie this season, having made his way in through the iRacing Contender Series last fall. Lopez is an established iRacer who is also going to be a rookie in the top series on the iRacing service. Both have proven to be top-tier competitors in every other series on iRacing, but can they both show their strength at the top level as rookies?

RFK Racing

RFK Racing is the first of our teams to welcome back one of their drivers in Kaden Honeycutt. Rookie Timmy Holmes will take the second spot on the team. Holmes was another driver who raced his way in through the Contender Series and will look to have success right out of the gate. Honeycutt is entering his sophomore season in the series and will look to improve upon last year’s 37th-place points finish.

Pioneers:

Pioneers is a brand-new team to eNASCAR this season, a multi-discipline eSports organization that formed back in 2019, and is based out of Kansas City. It will be expanding from their other eSports teams on Rocket League and Apex Legends, very similar to what Spacestation Gaming did a few years ago. Rookie Wyatt Tinsley and Derek Justis will be the team’s two drivers for the 2023 season. Justis enters his second season in the series after a 39th-place points finish in 2022, while Tinsley will begin his rookie season after racing his way in through the Contender Series. The Pioneers team will look to have a strong showing in its debut season in the series.

Charlotte Phoenix eSports:

One of the strongest teams in 2022 welcomes back Graham Bowlin and welcomes in Femi Olatunbosun. Olatunbosun comes over from Clint Bowyer Racing after having a strong showing last year, scoring a win in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway. Bowlin is coming off a Championship 4 berth, barely missing the title and finishing third in points. Both drivers are looking to take the next step toward their first championship this year, which makes them one of the teams to look out for in 2023.

Elliott Sadler eSports:

As announced today (Jan. 13), Elliott Sadler eSports welcomes in two veterans in Cody Byus and Darik Bourdeau for its sophomore season as a team. Byus comes over from Mode Motorsports, while Bourdeau moves from eRacr. Both drivers had a disappointing 2022, with Byus in 28th and Bourdeau in 35th in the final points standings. ESE will be looking to catapult both drivers to the next level this season, in hopes of success for the two respected veterans.

A new era.#ESE officially welcomes our 2023 @eNASCARCocaCola @iRacing Series drivers @CodyByus and @Dard2121 🏁 We are thrilled to have two powerhouse veterans wheeling our @TeamChevy Camaro's this season and cannot wait to contend for a championship!#eNASCAR pic.twitter.com/DI6ai0SDC8 — Elliott Sadler eSports (@SadlerEsports) January 13, 2023

It is also expected that 2020 champion Nick Ottinger will be back with William Byron eSports once again. Stewart Haas eSports and eRacr both have drivers signed as well, but no formal announcement has been made yet as to who they are. More announcements will be happening in the coming days.

