Horizon Hobby Back With FRM in 2023

Front Row Motorsports will welcome back Horizon Hobby as a sponsor for its NASCAR Cup and Craftsman Truck series teams in 2023, the team announced Jan. 12.

Horizon adorns Michael McDowell’s No. 34 in the Cup Series starting at Auto Club Speedway, followed by the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

The company will also sponsor Zane Smith’s No. 38 ride in the Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway.

“Last season I had the chance to partner with Horizon Hobby and go to their world-famous flying field called Eli Field with my family,” McDowell said in a team release. “You can immediately tell that Horizon Hobby has great people working for them. And it’s helped me return by passion for RC and pass it along to my children, too. That was a highlight for me away from the track and you just can’t beat the products from Horizon Hobby.”

Added Smith, “Horizon Hobby has been such a cool partner to work with. My passion for racing and motorsports began with RC as a kid. Now, I have an ARRMA Infraction replica truck body hanging on my wall in my trophy room, right next to the 2022 Truck Series championship trophy that they were a part of. I am excited to have them back on board as we chase another championship this year.”

McDowell is coming off a 2022 season that saw him garner two top fives and 12 top 10s, while Smith scored the 2022 Truck championship amid four wins, 14 top fives and 19 top 10s.

