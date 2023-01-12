Agustin Canapino Competing For Juncos Hollinger in 2023

Agustin Canapino will compete for Juncos Hollinger Racing in the NTT IndyCar Series in 2023 in a second car, the team announced Jan. 12.

Canapino will run the No. 78 Dallara-Chevrolet.

The Argentine driver earned 15 national championships, ranging from the Super TC2000, Top Race V6 and Turismo Carretera categories.

Additionally, in 2019 Canapino joined the team for two IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship events, including the Rolex 24. His Cadillac DPi team finished eighth in its class.

“For me, this is a great opportunity, so I am very grateful to Ricardo Juncos, Brad Hollinger, and all the sponsors that are making this possible,” Canapino said in a team release. “I’m going to do my best in every moment to get the best possible results.

“I’m going in with my mind set on learning and going step-by-step, but I’m also focused on evolving throughout the season. The goal is to finish the races, get to know the car, and the circuits – especially the ovals.

“INDYCAR is the most competitive and difficult category in the world, and the cars are the most demanding and require the maximum effort and preparation on my part. I am happy to take on this challenge and I’m motivated to perform well and repay those that have trusted me with this opportunity.”

Last October, Canapino completed a private INDYCAR test with JHR at Sebring International Raceway.

He’ll join Callum Ilott full time this season.

