Frankie Muniz Running Full ARCA Schedule in 2023

Frankie Muniz is running for an ARCA Menards Series championship in 2023 for Rette Jones Racing, the team announced Jan. 11.

The actor-turned-driver will drive the No. 30.

Amber Balcaen previously drove the car in 2022.

“It’s with the utmost excitement, optimism and gratitude that I’m joining Rette Jones Racing for the full ARCA Menards Series schedule this year,” Muniz said in a team release. “Ever since childhood, it’s been my dream to pursue racing in NASCAR, and it was important for me to partner with a team that aligned with my long-term objectives and vision, while providing every opportunity imaginable to grow mentally and physically as a full-time racecar driver.

“I look forward to not only demonstrating my ability on the track and just how serious how I am in progressing in my racing career, but also showing my son and family what it is to chase your dreams and re-invent yourself.”

Added team co-owner Mark Rette, “We are very excited to welcome Frankie Muniz to the Rette Jones Racing family for the full 2023 ARCA Menards Series schedule. Over the years, we’ve prided ourselves on working with new drivers who have quickly adapted to the diversity of the ARCA Menards Series and, without a doubt, we believe Frankie can do the same.”

In 2022, the No. 30 earned six top 10s with Balcaen behind the wheel.

