Kyle Busch & Erik Jones Victorious in XFINITY Series Heat Races for the Lilly Diabetes 250

Mike Neff

2016 has seen the introduction of heat races for the XFINITY series. The Lilly Diabetes 250 saw Kyle Busch and Erik Jones lead wire-to-wire in both of the races that led up to the main feature for the XFINITY series event. Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Daniel Suarez and Elliott Sadler completed the top 5 in heat race one. In the second race the top 5 was rounded out by Kevin Harvick, Justin Allgaier, Paul Menard and Brennan Poole. Both races ran caution free and finished within three seconds of each other.

The top 5 of the first race was unchanged for four laps until Sadler broke into the fifth spot with a pass on Jeb Burton. The final 15 laps didn’t see any changes among to top quintet. In the final race analysis there were nine position changes in the top 10 during the 20 lap heat. Race two saw even less movement among the leaders as there were only six passes for position in the top 10. Menard passed Poole on lap 2 to move from fifth to fourth. That was the only movement in the top 5.

Matt DiBenedetto, Timmy Hill, Morgan Shepherd and Mike Harmon start and parked in the first heat. They were the only cars to pull of in under 10 laps in either of the races. Race one ended with 13 cars on the lead lap while heat two had 15 cars on the lead lap. Both races averaged just over 172 mph and took just over 17 minutes and 20 seconds to complete.

Race Results

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Heat Race #1

Fin     Str     Car     Driver  Team    Lap     Pts     BPts    Status  TLd     Lld

Fin     Str     Car     Driver  Team    Lap     Pts     BPts    Status  TLd     Lld

1       1       18      Kyle Busch(i)   NOS Energy Drink Toyota 20      0       Running 1       20
2       2       42      Kyle Larson(i)  ParkerStore Chevrolet   20      0       Running
3       4       22      Joey Logano(i)  Discount Tire Ford      20      0       Running
4       3       19      Daniel Suarez   Juniper Networks Toyota 20      37      Running
5       10      1       Elliott Sadler  OneMain Chevrolet       20      36      Running
6       8       98      Jeb Burton      Estes Ford      20      35      Running
7       6       33      Brandon Jones # Jeld-Wen/Menards Chevrolet      20      34      Running
8       5       16      Ryan Reed       Lilly Diabetes/American Diabetes Association Ford       20      33      Running
9       7       11      Blake Koch      LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet  20      32      Running
10      9       51      Jeremy Clements RepairableVehicles.com/SDD Chevrolet    20      31      Running
11      13      44      JJ Yeley        Zachry Toyota   20      30      Running
12      14      14      Jeff Green      Toyota  20      29      Running
13      15      0       Garrett Smithley #      teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 20      28      Running
14      12      01      Ryan Preece #   teamjdmotorsports.com Chevrolet 19      27      Running
15      18      13      Harrison Rhodes TredWear.com/Masters Properties Toyota  18      26      Running
16      19      25      Stanton Barrett KeensBuildings.com Chevrolet    17      25      Running
17      20      74      Mike Harmon     truckersfinalmile.org Dodge     6       24      Running
18      17      89      Morgan Shepherd Chevrolet       3       23      Running
19      16      40      Timmy Hill(i)   CrashClaimsR.Us/Icard Merrill Dodge     3       0       Running
20      11      10      Matt DiBenedetto(i)     Toyota  2       0       Running


# = Rookie, Fin = Finish, Str = Start, Pts = Total Points, BPs = Lap Leader Bns Pts, TLd = Times Led, LLd = Laps Led. (i) Ineligible for driver points in this series
Average Speed: 172.911 MPH      Time of Race: 00 Hrs, 17 Mins, 21 Secs. Margin of Victory: 2.835 Seconds
Lead Changes: 0 among 1 drivers Cautions: 0 for 0 laps
Heat Race #2

Fin     Str     Car     Driver  Team    Lap     Status  TLd     Lld

Fin     Str     Car     Driver  Team    Lap     Status  TLd     Lld

1       1       20      Erik Jones #    Hisense USA Toyota      20      Running 1       20
2       2       88      Kevin Harvick(i)        Hunt Brothers Pizza Chevrolet   20      Running
3       3       7       Justin Allgaier BRANDT Chevrolet        20      Running
4       4       2       Paul Menard(i)  Richmond/Menards Chevrolet      20      Running
5       5       48      Brennan Poole # DC Solar Chevrolet      20      Running
6       8       3       Ty Dillon       Rheem/Nidec/US Motors Chevrolet 20      Running
7       7       6       Darrell Wallace Jr      Ford EcoBoost Ford      20      Running
8       9       62      Brendan Gaughan South Point Chevrolet   20      Running
9       6       39      Ryan Sieg       NiceTargets Chevrolet   20      Running
10      10      28      Dakoda Armstrong        WinField Toyota 20      Running
11      12      4       Ross Chastain   Dream Water Chevrolet   20      Running
12      11      07      Ray Black Jr #  Scuba Life Chevrolet    20      Running
13      15      46      Brandon Gdovic  TCC Culture of Good Chevrolet   20      Running
14      13      78      BJ McLeod #     Safecraft Safety Equipment Ford 20      Running
15      14      93      David Starr     Massimo Motors Chevrolet        20      Running
16      20      90      Mario Gosselin  BuckedUp Apparel Chevrolet      19      Running
17      16      97      Ryan Ellis      VroomBrands Chevrolet   19      Running
18      18      70      Derrike Cope    E-hydrate/Circle Track Warehouse Chevrolet      19      Running
19      17      52      Joey Gase       Donate Life Chevrolet   19      Running
20      19      15      Todd Peck       Carport Empire/Lilly Trucking Ford      15      Running


# = Rookie, Fin = Finish, Str = Start, Pts = Total Points, BPs = Lap Leader Bns Pts, TLd = Times Led, LLd = Laps Led. (i) Ineligible for driver points in this series
Average Speed: 172.414 MPH      Time of Race: 00 Hrs, 17 Mins, 24 Secs. Margin of Victory: 8.314 Seconds
Lead Changes: 0 among 1 drivers Cautions: 0 for 0 laps

