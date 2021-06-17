Long-Time Nascar Fans Are Looking For Other Forms Of Entertainment

The National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing, better known as NASCAR, has been around for over seven decades. Established in 1948, by Bill France Sr. and son, NASCAR was an immediate hit among residents of Daytona Beach. Some of the nation’s most notable racing promoters and drivers joined forces with France to form NASCAR, meeting frequently at the Streamline Hotel.

NASCAR was not the first racing organization in Daytona Beach. The city began hosting the Daytona Beach Roach Course in 1905, running three decades before it finally came to an end. Some of the world’s most notorious race car drivers – Alexander Winton, Ransom Olds, Ben Shaw, Tommy Elmore, and Milt Marion, Permatex Form-A-Gasket test car driver and winner of the first race at Daytona Beach.

NASCAR Peaks In 2005

NASCAR reportedly had between 2.7 and 2.8 million viewers in 2000. A new partnership with TNT and NBC resulted in a 74 percent increase in viewership in 2001. The 2006 “Chase for the Nextel Cup,” a 10-race NASCAR series drew an estimated 4.7 million.

NASCAR hit its peak in 2005, reporting a 45 percent decrease in viewership in 2018. As viewership falls, the racing organization publicly admits to struggling with sponsorship. Without sponsorship, NASCAR would go broke.

Recent NASCAR Ratings

There is no denying the fact that television ratings for NASCAR have dropped slightly during the past few years. Unfortunately, the sport is experiencing a decline for one reason or another. The good news is that there is still time for the league to rectify the problem. Many expected that NASCAR ratings would rebound after the COVID-19 pandemic slowed and sports were allowed to restart. However, this hasn’t been the case. Before the pandemic, the NASCAR Cup Series had two races in March. The Auto Club Speedway race on FOX brought in 4.781 million reviews.

The Phoenix Raceway race on March 11, 2020, brought in 4.575 million viewers on FOX. NASCAR tried something new in March of this year to bring in more viewers. The league held its dirt race in March of 2021. That race brought in 3.114 million viewers. Although the ratings were better than the previous Bristol races in 2020, they were far lower than what the league has hoped for. In addition to this, NASCAR hit new lows in Atlanta and Las Vegas. Suffice to say, the future is not bright for the racing league.

President Trump Calls Out NASCAR

While this wasn’t the tipping point, it wasn’t good for NASCAR when the league was called out by the President. During the Bubba Wallace fiasco, President Trump tweeted warning NASCAR that its ratings would suffer as a result. Donald Trump also went on to claim that this incident and banning the Confederate flag has resulted in the TV viewership drop. Was Trump correct?

Either way, it doesn’t help when a President ridicules your organization. Since the former President’s statement, the league’s ratings have not stabilized.

Noose Scandal

Bubba Wallace has become one of the biggest names in NASCAR, but for all of the wrong reasons. The Mobile, Alabama native hasn’t had a lot of success on the track. Nevertheless, he is a household name for other reasons. He has raced 126 races in the NASCAR Cup Series. His best finished was 22nd. His best career finish came during a NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. During the 2014 race, he finished 3rd. Nevertheless, the African American racer created a firestorm when he backed the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged NASCAR to do the same.

He also claimed that a noose had been placed in his garage stall. The FBI investigated and found that Bubba was not a victim of a hate crime and it wasn’t a noose at all. Instead, it was a pull-down rope used for the overhead. The rope had been there since 2019. While the incident helped Wallace find sponsors, it likely lost the league a lot of fans.

Summary

Sadly, NASCAR fans are turning away from the league they once loved. Many argue that the change is coming due to the league’s decision to take a political stance against the confederate flag. Others believe people are changing their preferences. Ultimately, it is hard to pinpoint what has gone wrong for NASCAR, but there is still time for the league to right the ship. To do that, it will need to work swiftly to bring back old fans, find new fans, and retain current fans.