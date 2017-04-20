Race Weekend Central
2017 Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series O'reilly Auto Parts 500 Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Tx Usa Sunday 9 April 2017 David Ragan World Copyright: Russell Labounty/nkp

(Photo: Russell LaBounty/NKP)

Episode 7: Rivalries, Bristol, and the Need for Positivity

with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Phil Allaway

 

This week’s topics include:

  • Recap of the first 7 races of the 2017 NASCAR season
  • Evaluating the need for rivalries in the Cup series
  • Predicting which drivers will be worth watching the rest of the season
  • Breakdown of why Bristol has had a resurgence in terms of racing quality
  • Discussing the need for positivity in NASCAR
