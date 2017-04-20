Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Episode 7: Rivalries, Bristol and the Need for Positivity
with Matt Stallknecht, Tom Bowles, and Phil Allaway
This week’s topics include:
- Recap of the first 7 races of the 2017 NASCAR season
- Evaluating the need for rivalries in the Cup series
- Predicting which drivers will be worth watching the rest of the season
- Breakdown of why Bristol has had a resurgence in terms of racing quality
- Discussing the need for positivity in NASCAR
