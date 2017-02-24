Frontstretch Podcast powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 1: The Dawn of a New Era

It’s a new season in NASCAR, and that means new chances to win big prizes on DraftKings. This year, the Frontstretch Podcast is sponsored by DraftKings, and just for listening, you are eligible for a FREE entry into this weekend’s $10,000 Daytona 500 free roll contest. Simply sign up for DraftKings at this link, pick your team of six drivers, and you’ll be on your way to winning big cash!

This week’s topics include:

A breakdown of the new Cup Series playoff system

Evaluating the impact of Monster Energy in NASCAR

A preview of what to expect in this weekend’s Daytona 500

A discussion on what the best storyline for NASCAR would be to close out a crucial season opener