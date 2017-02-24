Race Weekend Central
2017 Daytona Cup Zach Catanzareti Monster Energy Nascar Cup Series

(Photo: Zach Catanzareti)

Frontstretch Podcast powered by DraftKings- 2017 Episode 1: The Dawn of a New Era

Frontstretch Archives

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More

It’s a new season in NASCAR, and that means new chances to win big prizes on DraftKings. This year, the Frontstretch Podcast is sponsored by DraftKings, and just for listening, you are eligible for a FREE entry into this weekend’s $10,000 Daytona 500 free roll contest. Simply sign up for DraftKings at this link, pick your team of six drivers, and you’ll be on your way to winning big cash!

This week’s topics include:

  • A breakdown of the new Cup Series playoff system
  • Evaluating the impact of Monster Energy in NASCAR
  • A preview of what to expect in this weekend’s Daytona 500
  • A discussion on what the best storyline for NASCAR would be to close out a crucial season opener
Sign up for the Frontstretch Newsletter

A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.

Share via