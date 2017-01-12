Chase Briscoe Moves to Truck Series with Brad Keselowski Racing

Ford Performance is kicking off its own NASCAR driver development program in 2017, and the first benefactor has been chosen: Chase Briscoe.

Briscoe, the defending champion in the ARCA Racing Series, will drive for Brad Keselowski Racing in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017, the team announced Thursday (Jan. 12).

Briscoe joins Austin Cindric as the team’s drivers of the Nos. 19 and 29 full-time efforts in the series. Number assignments for either driver have not yet been announced. BKR has also fielded a part-time No. 2 in select races in the past.

“We’re making a commitment to win long-term in NASCAR,” Dave Pericak, global director, Ford Performance, said in a press statement. “We have been increasing our engineering support and our technological development at the team level, and now we’re looking to work with our teams to find the best available drivers coming up in the sport.”

Added team owner Brad Keselowski: “This is a big day in the history of BKR. To be recognized as a true partner to Ford and Ford Performance and what they are trying to do speaks directly to the hard work our team has put in over the last several years. It is an honor, frankly, and it is really what BKR is all about – providing young, talented drivers with championship-caliber equipment to continue to hone their craft and showcase their talents.

“We have been fortunate to have had a lot of success together with Ford across the three major NASCAR touring series, and to now elevate that relationship in an official capacity is a testament to what we set out to do.”

The 22-year-old Briscoe won the 2016 ARCA championship while driving for Cunningham Motorsports. In 20 races, he won six events, with 14 top fives and 18 top 10s, plus six poles.

Ford Performance has not announced any additional drivers as part of its development program at this time.