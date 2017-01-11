Daniel Suarez Moving to Cup in 2017, Replacing Carl Edwards

For the second year in a row, the reigning NASCAR XFINITY Series champion will be making the jump to full-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing the following year.

After Carl Edwards‘ surprise move away from full-time racing that was officially announced today via a press conference (after initially being reported yesterday by sources to FoxSports.com), Daniel Suarez has been revealed as his replacement in the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series for 2017.

Suarez comes off a season that saw him win the XFINITY title — his first — following three wins, 19 top fives and 27 top 10s in 33 races for Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 19 outfit in the series.

When he takes the green flag at the season-opening Daytona 500 in February, it’ll be Suarez’s Cup debut, after competing in 68 XFINITY races and 27 Camping World Truck Series events since 2014.

ARRIS, Stanley and Subway are confirmed as sponsors for Suarez’s full-time effort.

"This is amazing. It's hard to believe I'm in this position and opportunity"- Daniel on joining the Cup Series. — Daniel Suárez (@Daniel_SuarezG) January 11, 2017

Suarez was initially announced to run the full XFINITY schedule with the same team; however, at Wednesday’s press conference, Suarez and team owner Joe Gibbs revealed that Suarez is now likely to run around 10 races in 2017, with other Gibbs drivers filling in. Those drivers have not yet been named, but Denny Hamlin, Matt Kenseth and Kyle Busch are currently among the team’s full-time Cup drivers.