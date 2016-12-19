NASCAR’s Premier Series Named Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR’s premier series officially has a name for 2017.
Following the announcement of Monster Energy as the new title sponsor for the series, NASCAR revealed today (Dec. 19) that the series formerly known as the Sprint Cup Series will be called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season.
A new era.
The @MonsterEnergy NASCAR Cup Series is coming in 2017: https://t.co/9L2GGvF7kE pic.twitter.com/ZEUiBpyFnP
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 19, 2016
NASCAR made the announcement along with the reveal of its new logo.
Our roots deepen. Our ride continues. pic.twitter.com/i8pxfqUJJU
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 19, 2016
Monster Energy replaces Sprint, which departed from its position as the title sponsor of the Cup Series after 2016.
I grew up believing that close only counts in horse shoes, hand grenades and atom bombs (I like to add slow dancing). This past year showed me that close also counts in NA$CAR. Too bad it isn’t retroactive to Carl Long.
Does anyone care?
No. Why would they? Well maybe the Nascar accountant.
I’m surprised the logo doesn’t include pictures of Brian, Mr. H. and the 48. The pillars of NA$CAR.
A bit wordy, but they kept the “Cup” Series. Everyone will still just call it the Cup Series. It will only get annoying when TV and radio people are mandated to use the full name.
Maybe Monster Energy will listen to the fans and can get through to Brian.
they’ll be changing it again in two years….
They went from “Maybe the word Cup is going away forever and ever” to putting the title sponsor at the very front, so they’ve planned for a quick change.
That logo will solve everything from cookie cutters to aeropush? Liptstick on a pig…
It’s the logo version of re-skinning the COT and calling it “Gen 6.” See, then it’s all fixed.
Really. I mean does it matter to anyone other than Nascars accountant?
wont change a thing will it?
How long did it take to come up with that new NASCAR logo? It was probably conceived during a single Happy Hour at the local bar. Like all the other shovels full they’ve been tossing our way about everything else, they want us to believe that that was in development sine the beginning of the year. I ain’t buying that story.
Now that there is a name, can we stop with this Premier Series nonsense?