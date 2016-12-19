NASCAR’s Premier Series Named Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR’s premier series officially has a name for 2017.

Following the announcement of Monster Energy as the new title sponsor for the series, NASCAR revealed today (Dec. 19) that the series formerly known as the Sprint Cup Series will be called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season.

NASCAR made the announcement along with the reveal of its new logo.

Our roots deepen. Our ride continues. pic.twitter.com/i8pxfqUJJU — NASCAR (@NASCAR) December 19, 2016

Monster Energy replaces Sprint, which departed from its position as the title sponsor of the Cup Series after 2016.