(Photo: Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

NASCAR’s Premier Series Named Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Kevin Rutherford December 19, 2016

NASCAR’s premier series officially has a name for 2017.

Following the announcement of Monster Energy as the new title sponsor for the series, NASCAR revealed today (Dec. 19) that the series formerly known as the Sprint Cup Series will be called the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series next season.

NASCAR made the announcement along with the reveal of its new logo.

Monster Energy replaces Sprint, which departed from its position as the title sponsor of the Cup Series after 2016.

Kevin Rutherford
Rutherford is the managing editor of Frontstretch, a position he gained in 2015 after serving on the editing staff for two years. At his day job, he's a journalist covering music and rock charts at Billboard. He lives in New York City, but his heart is in Ohio -- you know, like that Hawthorne Heights song.

14 comments

  1. DoninAjax
    December 21, 2016 at 11:05 am

    I grew up believing that close only counts in horse shoes, hand grenades and atom bombs (I like to add slow dancing). This past year showed me that close also counts in NA$CAR. Too bad it isn’t retroactive to Carl Long.

    Reply
  2. Don in Ct
    December 21, 2016 at 7:48 am

    Does anyone care?

    Reply
  3. DoninAjax
    December 20, 2016 at 3:30 pm

    I’m surprised the logo doesn’t include pictures of Brian, Mr. H. and the 48. The pillars of NA$CAR.

    Reply
  4. Upstate24fan
    December 20, 2016 at 2:48 pm

    A bit wordy, but they kept the “Cup” Series. Everyone will still just call it the Cup Series. It will only get annoying when TV and radio people are mandated to use the full name.

    Reply
  5. DoninAjax
    December 20, 2016 at 9:45 am

    Maybe Monster Energy will listen to the fans and can get through to Brian.

    Reply
  6. Andy
    December 20, 2016 at 9:20 am

    they’ll be changing it again in two years….

    Reply
    • Tim S.
      December 20, 2016 at 10:55 am

      They went from “Maybe the word Cup is going away forever and ever” to putting the title sponsor at the very front, so they’ve planned for a quick change.

      Reply
  7. Mike
    December 20, 2016 at 8:03 am

    That logo will solve everything from cookie cutters to aeropush? Liptstick on a pig…

    Reply
  8. Stu Pidphukor
    December 19, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    How long did it take to come up with that new NASCAR logo? It was probably conceived during a single Happy Hour at the local bar. Like all the other shovels full they’ve been tossing our way about everything else, they want us to believe that that was in development sine the beginning of the year. I ain’t buying that story.

    Reply
  9. rg72
    December 19, 2016 at 6:35 pm

    Now that there is a name, can we stop with this Premier Series nonsense?

    Reply

