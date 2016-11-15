Entry List: Ford EcoBoost 200

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway this weekend for the final race of the 2016 season.

As of Tuesday, there are 35 trucks entered, meaning three will not make the race, barring any entry list updates.

Patrick Staropoli will attempt to make his Truck Series debut on Friday night in the No. 07 truck. He has five career NASCAR K&N Pro Series East starts, with a best finish of sixth coming at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2014.

Kyle Larson returns behind the wheel of the No. 24 for GMS Racing in the Ford EcoBoost 200. He has made two series starts this year,and captured the victory in his last start at Eldora Speedway. He has competed twice at Homestead in a truck, with his best result of second coming in 2014.

Daniel Suarez will pilot the No. 51 for Kyle Busch Motorsports again on Friday. He captured his first victory following 26 series starts last weekend at Phoenix International Speedway. When he competed at Homestead last November, he came home 30th after crashing.

Action from Homestead begins on Friday with two practice sessions, the first at 8:30 a.m. and final at 10:30 a.m. (all times ET). Qualifying will take place later in the day at 3:45 p.m. followed by the championship race at 8 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.