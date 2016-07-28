2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 16: Indy Attendance, TV Biz and The Jeff Gordon Effect

On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…

Breakdown/Recap of the 2016 Brickyard 400

Brickyard 400 attendance woes

The cultural pull of Indianapolis

Increased Brickyard 400 TV ratings

The “Jeff Gordon Effect”

Dissecting the 2017 NASCAR TV Schedule

Weekly look at the Chase picture

