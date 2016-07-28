Race Weekend Central
2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 16: Indy Attendance, TV Biz and The Jeff Gordon Effect

On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…

  • Breakdown/Recap of the 2016 Brickyard 400
  • Brickyard 400 attendance woes
  • The cultural pull of Indianapolis
  • Increased Brickyard 400 TV ratings
  • The “Jeff Gordon Effect”
  • Dissecting the 2017 NASCAR TV Schedule
  • Weekly look at the Chase picture

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!

