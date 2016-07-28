2016 Frontstretch Podcast – Episode 16: Indy Attendance, TV Biz and The Jeff Gordon Effect

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | More
On this week’s podcast, Matt Stallknecht is joined by weekly guest Aaron Bearden to discuss a number of topics before this weekend’s Brickyard 400, including…
- Breakdown/Recap of the 2016 Brickyard 400
- Brickyard 400 attendance woes
- The cultural pull of Indianapolis
- Increased Brickyard 400 TV ratings
- The “Jeff Gordon Effect”
- Dissecting the 2017 NASCAR TV Schedule
- Weekly look at the Chase picture
So sit back, relax, and enjoy a hard-hitting and in-depth take on motorsports that can’t be found anywhere else!
A daily email update (Monday through Friday) providing racing news, commentary, features, and information from Frontstretch.com
We hate spam. Your email address will not be sold or shared with anyone else.