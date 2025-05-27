Alex Palou simply cannot be stopped as he won his first Indianapolis 500 in Sunday’s (May 25) 109th running of the storied race. Palou, who’s won five of the six races on the calendar, continues his domination of the IndyCar championship.
The quartet of Wyatt Watson, Alex Gintz, Dalton Hopkins and Maximo Brignardello discuss Palou’s historic win and where he places among IndyCar’s best of all time.
The team also gives their take on the penalties assessed to original runner-up and 2022 Indy 500 champion Marcus Ericsson, Kyle Kirkwood and Callum Ilott and highlights their biggest surprise from the top 10 finishers at the end of 500 miles.
Finally, our analysts debate what should replace the Monaco Grand Prix as Formula 1 held its final Memorial Day weekend race at the principality and moves forward to a potential final race at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix, with the Madrid street course looming in 2026.
“The Pit Straight” is Frontstretch‘s open-wheel racing podcast, available during the racing season weekly on Tuesdays on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and right here on the web.
