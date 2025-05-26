Melons were smashed with a little bit of Coca-Cola to wash it down. Ross Chastain battled from starting 40th to win his first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, the farthest anyone has started to win the Coca-Cola 600. Wyatt Watson and Tanner Marlar recap the exciting battle between Chastain and William Byron to end NASCAR’s longest race.

Carson Hocevar was in the middle of his greatest Cup performance before his engine expired to start the final 100-lap stage. Denny Hamlin was also in contention to win before a malfunction on his second can of fuel forced him to pit his Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota Camry.

The duo debate if Charlotte Motor Speedway deserves to have a second race on the oval following Sunday night’s (May 25) thrilling race.

