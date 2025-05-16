Hey now, the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race is this weekend.
Through the Gears is set to get your betting cards ready for both the All-Star Open and main event at North Wilkesboro Speedway.
Coming off a 5.5U profit thanks to Kyle Larson‘s dominant win at Kansas Speedway, we’re looking to create a winning streak going into the hills of North Carolina. With +800 odds (BetMGM), can Larson double up for $1 million this weekend or can other favorites like Denny Hamlin (+600 odds), Ryan Blaney (+650), Joey Logano (+900) or others capitalize?
North Carolina’s own James Jackson joins the show to preview his favorite picks going into the weekend with host Wyatt Watson. The duo also looks at underdog options such as Chase Elliott (+1,000 odds) and Josh Berry (+2,200) as well as outright winners for the All-Star Open.
