Harrison Burton, former NASCAR Cup Series winner at Daytona International Speedway and current NASCAR Xfinity Series driver of the No. 25 for AM Racing, is this week’s featured guest on Bringing the Heat With Bryan Nolen.

Frontstretch’s Dalton Hopkins sits down with Burton to discuss an array of topics.

The two take a look back at Burton’s 2024 season and then his eventual departure from the Wood Brothers Racing.

Nolen is then joined by James Jackson to take a look at the latest news and notes from around the sport, including Burton’s appearance in the All-Star Race with Rick Ware Racing.

The soundbite of the week is from Carson Hocevar, who took home the win in last week’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway. They discuss if Hocevar’s gesture that he made to second-place finisher Layne Riggs as he was crossing the finish line was right or wrong, and how his personality is good for the sport

