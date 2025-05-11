After a dominating performance by Kyle Larson, Caleb Barnes and Jared Haas discuss the drive for the No. 5 at Kansas. Larson has been the best driver over the last month, does this show that he’s finally got the Next Gen car figured out?

A few drivers challenged Larson, and one who had a great shot late in the going was Brad Keselowski. That was, until he had a tire go down. The pair discuss if Keselowski is in a must-win, Hail Mary situation already.

Of course, it was going to be hard to follow up last year’s epic race and historic finish. The guys discuss if this weekend’s race fell victim to the same Next Gen car issues plaguing the Cup Series over the last month, or if it was simply another case of a driver dominating.

There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Caleb Barnes Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!