After a trio of wreckfests this past weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, the track’s future seems murkier than ever.
Rumors are aplenty about what might potentially happen to the track, and there is no clear answer yet on what version of TMS we will see next year. Have we already seen the final race on the current surface and configuration?
Frontstretch’s Kevin Nix answers this week’s question for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch’s YouTube channel.
