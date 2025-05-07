Jayson Alexander, Young’s Pair for Multi-Race Truck Schedule

Jayson Alexander will pilot the No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado in multiple NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races for Young’s Motorsports this season, the team announced May 7.

Alexander’s first race in the No. 02 is at North Wilkesboro Speedway.

“I am super excited to be joining such a storied organization in Young’s Motorsports,” Alexander said in a team release. “I cannot thank Tyler [Young, team owner] and the entire Young family enough for giving me this opportunity.

“I also want to thank our amazing partner, Constant Contact, for continuing to support me as our primary partner for the 2025 campaign. I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of our No. 02 Chevrolet Silverado at North Wilkesboro!”

Alexander will also be behind the wheel for races at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park and New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“We are excited to bring Jayson on board for his 2025 season debut,” Young added. “He’s done a great job in every series he’s competed in, and we believe he has the talent and determination to make a name for himself in racing.”

Alexander made his Truck debut in 2024 at The Milwaukee Mile for Floridian Motorsports, where he finished 36th after being involved in an early accident. His start with Young’s will mark his first NASCAR appearance of 2025.

So far in 2025, the No. 02 has competed in all races with Nathan Byrd behind the wheel. Byrd’s best finish is a pair of 14ths in the most recent two events.