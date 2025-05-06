TNT Announces Full NASCAR Broadcast Team

TNT Sports’ full NASCAR broadcast booth is here.

After previously revealing that Dale Earnhardt Jr., Steve Letarte and Adam Alexander will serve in the broadcast booth for the duration of TNT’s five-race NASCAR Cup Series coverage this season, Marty Snider, Danielle Trotta and Alan Cavanna have joined as pit reporters.

Pre- and post-race studio coverage will be on site throughout, hosted by Shannon Spake and with Jamie McMurray and Parker Kligerman as analysts.

TNT will also include an alternate viewing experience to explore driver storylines that will be hosted by Larry McReynolds and Jeff Burton.

TNT’s coverage will begin Saturday, June 28, at Atlanta Motor Speedway and span over the next four races, ending at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in July.