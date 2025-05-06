Sigma, Tyler Reif Penalized After Nashville

Sigma Performance Services’ No. 23 was penalized following the ARCA Menards Series East race last weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, ARCA announced May 6.
Crew chief Tom Ackerman was fined $750 and placed on probation for the rest of the season, while the team and driver Tyler Reif were docked six championship points.
The penalties stem from section 20C-12.8.1 in the series rulebook, which references body height.
Reif currently sits third in points three races into the eight-race 2025 season. He has two top fives this season and finished second at Nashville.
