NASCAR Moving Championship Weekend Back to Homestead in 2026

Homestead-Miami Speedway will regain NASCAR’s season-ending Championship Weekend in 2026, NASCAR announced May 6.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will end their seasons at the track Nov. 6-8, 2026.

The move occurs after NASCAR shifted all three series to Phoenix Raceway for the season finale starting in 2020.

Homestead had held the season finale between 2002 and 2019.

“This has been a while coming,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR evp and chief venue & racing innovation officer, said in a release. “It’s been since 2019 since we’ve had the championship race at Homestead. We moved it out to Phoenix for the past several years, which has been great for us. It’s been an amazing market. We’ve seen some great racing there, and we’ve crowned some of our biggest champions, but we’re excited to go to Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I can tell you from a few people that I’ve talked to so far across the industry, through our partners, they’re over the moon about it. And from our fans, it’s the No. 1-asked-about championship venue as well. So we’re excited to finally get the news out there.”

In the announcement, NASCAR confirmed Phoenix will retain two race weekends for the Cup Series in 2026, with the championship event shifting to a fall race in the Round of 8.

NASCAR also confirmed that it’s looking at a rotation of tracks for Championship Weekend going forward, with Phoenix remaining in contention as part of that group.

The other tracks in consideration were not revealed.