Daniel Dye’s Crew Chief Suspended After Texas

There was one penalty that came out after this weekend’s NASCAR races at Texas Motor Speedway, and it impacted a Kaulig Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series team.

Daniel Dye‘s No. 10 was found to have two loose lug nuts after Saturday’s (May 3) race.

As a result, crew chief Kevin Walter is suspended for one race. The team also was fined $10,000.

The penalty refers to Sections 8.8.10.4a (Tires and Wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book.

Dye finished 11th at Texas.

Xfinity is off the next two weekends and resumes at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW.