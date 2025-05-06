Daniel Dye’s Crew Chief Suspended After Texas

There was one penalty that came out after this weekend’s NASCAR races at Texas Motor Speedway, and it impacted a Kaulig Racing NASCAR Xfinity Series team.
Daniel Dye‘s No. 10 was found to have two loose lug nuts after Saturday’s (May 3) race.
As a result, crew chief Kevin Walter is suspended for one race. The team also was fined $10,000.
The penalty refers to Sections 8.8.10.4a (Tires and Wheels) in the NASCAR Rule Book.
Dye finished 11th at Texas.
Xfinity is off the next two weekends and resumes at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 24 at 4:30 p.m. ET on The CW.
Joy joined Frontstretch in 2019 as a NASCAR DraftKings writer, expanding to news and iRacing coverage in 2020. She's currently an assistant editor and involved with photos, social media and news editing. A California native, Joy was raised watching motorsports and started watching NASCAR extensively in 2001. She earned her B.A. degree in Liberal Studies at California State University Bakersfield in 2010.