NASCAR Kansas Entry Lists

“Click your heels three times.” There’s no thing like NASCAR racing at Kansas Speedway.

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series are heading to the Sunflower State for the two circuits’ first trips to Kansas for 2025.

Here’s who’s on the entry lists this week.

The NASCAR Cup Series will run the Advent Health 400 on Sunday, May 11, at 3 p.m. ET. FOX Sports 1 will carry the TV broadcast.

There are 38 entries listed, meaning everyone will make the field following qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Jesse Love will return for a second week in a row, but this time he’s driving the No. 33 for Richard Childress Racing.

Corey Heim is back for his first Cup start of the season with 23XI Racing in the No. 67 Toyota Camry.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will contest the Heart of Healthcare 200 on Saturday, May 10, at 7:30 p.m. ET, with FS1 handling the broadcast.

There are 31 entries listed, meaning that everyone will make the field, barring any entry list changes.

William Byron will run the No. 07 for Spire Motorsports.

Morgen Baird will make his Truck debut in the No. 22 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Luke Baldwin is back for his second start of the year in ThorSport Racing’s No. 66.