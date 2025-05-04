Landen Lewis Cruises To CARS Tour Win At Ace Speedway

The zMax CARS Tour visited Altamahaw, N.C. Saturday (May 3) for the fifth race of the 2025 season. Rain and thunderstorms loomed over the evening, which added drama to the night.

Late Model Stock Cars

Landen Lewis overcame multiple cautions to take the win at Ace Speedway in dominating fashion for the Late Model Stock car race in the zMax CARS Tour.

The race was a mad dash to beat Mother Nature as the CARS Tour scrambled to beat out the approaching rain, the top 10 had many comers and goers as wrecks and cautions shook up the field.

Lewis was unfazed by the chaos, as time and time again, he held off challengers such as Ryan Millington and Conner Jones on restarts who finished second and third respectively.

Lanie Buice and Landon Huffman completed the top five. Buice competed for the lead in some portions of the race, but was never able to pull away. Huffman recovered from a spin early in the race to breach back into the top-five.

Kade Brown finished sixth and just missed the top-five in an excellent run for the second-place points sitter as he looks to cut into Connor Hall‘s points lead.

Caden Kvapil, Parker Eatmon, Donovan Strauss, and Doug Barnes Jr. rounded out the top 10.

Mason Diaz started on pole, but points leader Connor Hall got off to an early lead. Unfortunately for Hall, it was not to last as he fought an uphill battle the entire evening. Hall had a flat tire not long into the race as his No. 88 JR Motorsports car came to a crawl across the frontstretch at Ace Speedway.

This did not stop Hall as he rallied back to the top 10 later on in the race, but unfortunately for Hall, the troubles did not stop as he was spun into turn 4 and had to fight back to the top 10 once again. Hall was able to accomplish that and was running eighth when Brandon Pierce spun in front of Hall at the exit of turn 4 near the pit wall, Hall performed a miraculous move as his car’s right side drove over the hood of Pierce’s car and narrowly avoided the pit wall.

Hall ended up finishing 11th in the race, as his points lead will narrow as Brown, who sits second in points, finished sixth, and Lewis sits third in points as of the publication of this article.

LMSC Folsom Fence Supply 275 Results

29 Landen Lewis 15 Ryan Millington 44 Conner Jones 03 Lanie Buice 57 Landon Huffman 4 Kade Brown 8 Caden Kvapil 71 Parker Eatmon 4S Donovan Strauss 88B Doug Barnes Jr 88 Connor Hall 22 Carson Loftin 11 Buddy Isles Jr 00 Chase Burrow 28 Landon S. Huffman 12 Hudson Bulger 81 Mini Tyrrell 04 Ronnie Bassett Jr 1 Andrew Grady 2 Brandon Pierce 41 Mason Diaz 05 Mason Bailey 2W Ryan Wilson 71B Jake Bollman 7 Austin Green

Pro Late Model Stock Cars

The Pro Late Model Stock Car race was cut short as the weather arrived shortly after the race became official and they hit halfway.

Carson Ware bested Ben Maier for his first career CARS Tour victory. Ware wrangled the lead from Maier and kept his composure in the last laps before the rain hit, as Maier was inching closer to being able to pass Ware.

The most notable incident of the night occurred early on when a car leaked fluids onto the track, which caused the majority of the top-five to slide up into the turn 2 wall and resulted in a pile up.

Drivers such as TJ DeCaire, Keelan Harvick, Dylan Garner, and Brandon Lopez were involved.

PLM Ace Speedway Results

51 Carson Ware 6M Ben Maier 54 Brody Monahan 15D Rodney Dowless 25 Jason Kitzmiller 8F Adrian Ferrer 62 Keelan Harvick 47 TJ DeCaire 97 Dylan Garner 6L Brandon Lopez