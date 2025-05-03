Carson Hocevar Earns First Cup Series Pole at Texas

Carson Hocevar turned the fastest lap in NASCAR Cup Series pole qualifying from Texas Motor Speedway, with a speed of 191.659 mph.

The pole marks the first of Hocevar’s Cup career in his 56th start.

William Byron will start alongside Hocevar on the front row, while last week’s winner Austin Cindric rolls off third.

A pair of Chevrolets round out the top five, with Kyle Larson starting fourth and Michael McDowell fifth.

Ty Gibbs completes the third row as the highest-qualifying Toyota in sixth.

Row four finds Josh Berry in seventh, alongside Denny Hamlin in eighth.

Bubba Wallace and AJ Allmendinger complete the top 10 starters as they roll off ninth and 10th, respectively.

Coverage of the NASCAR Cup Series’ Würth 400 at Texas begins on Sunday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1.