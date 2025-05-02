Corey Heim Survives OT, Wins Chaotic Texas Truck Race

Corey Heim has had the fastest truck several times this season without the checkered flag to show for it. But at Texas Motor Speedway, he simply wasn’t to be denied, surviving multiple late restarts to win his third race of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season on Friday (May 2).

Heim’s 14th career victory in the Truck Series came after a hectic finish that saw him fend off Ben Rhodes, Daniel Hemric and Rajah Caruth on the final two restarts.

“I wasn’t letting them take that one away from me.” Heim said postrace “I’ve given up too many this year so far.”

Just overwhelmed obviously, so many restarts there at the end and guys are trying to split my three wide and all they could do.”

They tried to take me three wide going into one and I just drove until I couldn’t anymore.”

Hemric’s late bid to win came up just short, coming home in the second position with Caruth coming across the line in third.

Tyler Ankrum ended up fourth with Tanner Gray completing the top five.

Pole-sitter Ankrum took command early, leading the opening laps before Layne Riggs closed in before the competition caution on lap 20.

On the following restart, Riggs took the lead as Ankrum slipped back to fourth.

A caution would come as Gio Ruggiero clipped the grass on the front straightaway and slid up the track, collecting the trucks of Kaden Honeycutt and Brandon Jones in a massive multi-truck pile-up.

On the following restart, Grant Enfinger would claim the lead as many of the leaders pitted. Enfinger held off Matt Mills and Matt Crafton to claim the stage one victory.

Enfinger restarted stage two from the top spot as Heim closed in. A caution fell shortly after Heim took the lead when Riggs spun underneath Ty Majeski in turns 1 and 2.

Another caution would fly on the following restart as Andres Perez backed into the outside wall in turns 1 and 2.

Cautions continued to come as Riggs’ night came to an end after making contact with Luke Fenhaus. Riggs’ truck dug into the grass, tearing up the nose.

A look at how the No. 34's night in Texas ended. pic.twitter.com/k3dXrIVrvF — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 3, 2025

Enfinger would re-take the lead from Heim on the following restart before Heim passed Enfinger with five to go in the stage. Heim led the remaining laps to win the second stage.

After the stage three caution, Majeski and Carson Hocevar restarted up front as many of the leaders pitted. Majeski would take the lead as Heim worked his way through the field.

On lap 96, Heim took the lead from Majeski and quickly pulled away from his competitors.

Through the final pit stops, Heim built a lead over 16 seconds before Frankie Muniz brought out a caution, forcing a restart with under 20 to go.

With 13 to go, Stewart Friesen got loose underneath Enfinger in turns 3 and 4. The two drivers would spin up the track, backing into the outside wall while collecting Chandler Smith in the incident.

Trouble at the front of the field! pic.twitter.com/HHMT0vbnuM — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 3, 2025

The 10th caution of the night came when Connor Mosack got into the left-rear of Jake Garcia, causing both trucks to slide up the track and hit the outside wall, setting up an overtime restart.

Mills ended up forcing another caution as Heim, Caruth and Rhodes battled for the lead. Heim was just able to keep the lead, being scored as the leader according to the previous scoring loop.

Heim and Rhodes battled for the lead in the second overtime. On the last lap, Heim cleared Rhodes and fended off Hemric to claim victory in the Lone Star State.

Texas Trucks Results – May 2, 2025

The next race for the NASCAR Craftsman Truck takes place Saturday (May 10) at the Kansas Motor Speedway. Coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET on FS1.