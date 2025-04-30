Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Texas

Talladega Superspeedway lived up to its reputation, serving up a full weekend of chaos, close calls and classic NASCAR Cup Series drama. When the dust settled, it was Austin Cindric who broke through, delivering Team Penske its long-awaited first victory of the 2025 season, 10 races in.

Now, the field heads west to the high-speed grind of Texas Motor Speedway. It’s a different kind of beast, less unpredictable but every bit as demanding.

Who’ll be hoisting the trophy when the checkered flag flies is anyone’s guess — but we do know who’ll be showing up and putting on a show for the fans this weekend in Fort Worth.

Grand Marshal

Hollywood is heading to Texas this weekend. Actor Shea Whigham, known for his roles in properties like Boardwalk Empire, True Detective, Joker and American Hustle, will step into the spotlight at Texas Motor Speedway. Whigham will serve as grand marshal for the WÜRTH 400, giving the command to fire engines for Sunday’s Cup showdown.

Pre-Race Concert

Before engines roar on Sunday, the spotlight will shift to the stage as GRAMMY-nominated country star ERNEST kicks off pre-race festivities.

ERNEST, known for his work with Morgan Wallen, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, HARDY and more, will treat fans to a live set featuring favorites from his albums Flower Shops and Nashville, Tennessee.

Kevin Harvick Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame Induction

Retired Cup champion and three-time Texas winner Kevin Harvick will be honored as the 2025 inductee into the Texas Motorsports Hall of Fame during a special luncheon on Friday, May 2.

Autograph Sessions

Thursday, May 1

Ben Rhodes – Zimmerer Kubota 3472 US-287 Decatur, TX 11 a.m.

Ross Chastain – HyVee, 13550 West 63rd St., Shawnee, KS 66216 3:30 p.m.

Friday, May 2

Ryan Preece – Kroger, 9150 North Tarrant Pkwy, North Richland, TX 76182 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 3

Chase Briscoe – Bass Pro Shops, Fort Worth, TX 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 4

John Hunter Nemechek – NASCAR Classics Merchandise Hauler 10:30 a.m.