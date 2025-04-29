CARS Tour Ace Entry List

For the second weekend in a row, the zMAX CARS Tour will be in action this Saturday (May 3) night, this time at Ace Speedway in Altamahaw, N.C.

Once again both the Late Model Stock cars and Pro Late Models will be in action at Ace for the Folsom Fence Supply 275 presented by AcceleratedGFX.com, as the series makes its 11th appearance at the track.

Twenty-four Late Model Stock cars are on the early entry list so all cars will qualify for the 125-lap feature to close the night. All eight Pro Late Models will also make the field for their respective feature.

Racing at Ace is scheduled to kick of Saturday, May 3 at 7 p.m. ET. Coverage of the event can be found live on FloRacing.

Austin Green will make his first start of the season, driving the No. 7 for Matt Piercy Racing.

Caden Kvapil returns to the JR Motorsports No. 8 for his second start of the season.

Hudson Bulger returns with the KP Speed Motorsports No. 15 after making his first start at Cordele Motor Speedway.

Hedgecock Racing is back in the CARS Tour, with Mason Diaz driving its No. 41.

2025 CARS Ace Entry List

Late Model Stock

No. 00: Chase Burrow (Chase Burrow Motorsports)

No. 03: Lanie Buice (Lee Pulliam Performance)

No. 04: Ronnie Bassett Jr. (Bassett Racing)

No. 1: Andrew Grady (TG Motorsports)

No. 2P: Brandon Pierce (Carroll Speedshop)

No. 4B: Kade Brown (R&S Race Cars)

No. 4: Donovan Strauss (Hettinger Racing)

No. 7: Austin Green (Matt Piercy Racing)

No. 8: Caden Kvapil (JR Motorsports)

No. 11: Buddy Isles Jr. (Vandyke Racing Performance)

No. 12: Hudson Bulger (KP Speed Motorsports)

No. 15: Ryan Millington (Saville Millington Motorsports)

No. 16: Chad McCumbee (McCumbee Elliott Racing)

No. 22: Carson Loftin (Nelson Motorsports)

No. 28: Landon S. Huffman (Pinnacle Racing Group)

No. 29: Landen Lewis (KHI Racing)

No. 41: Mason Diaz (Hedgecock Racing)

No. 44: Conner Jones (Mike Darne Racing)

No. 57: Landon Huffman (Carroll Speedshop)

No. 71E: Parker Eatmon (Hettinger Racing)

No. 71: Jake Bollman (Jake Bollman Motorsports)

No. 81: Mini Tyrrell (Timmy Tyrrell Racing)

No. 88: Connor Hall (JR Motorsports)

No. 88B: Doug Barnes Jr. (Lee Pulliam Performance)

Pro Late Models

No. 6: Ben Maier (Setzer Racing)

No. 6L: Brandon Lopez (Bryson Lopez Racing)

No. 15: Rodney Dowless (Walker Motorsports)

No. 25: Jason Kitzmiller (Rackley WAR)

No. 47: TJ DeCaire (Bryson Lopez Racing)

No. 51: Carson Ware (Rick Ware Racing)

No. 62: Keelan Harvick (Rackley WAR)

No. 97: Dylan Garner (Dylan Garner Racing)