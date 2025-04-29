Austin Green, Matt DiBenedetto’s Teams Incur L1-Level Penalties

Two NASCAR Xfinity Series teams were issued L1-level penalties for parts modifications found in inspection before the race at Talladega Superspeedway.
Austin Green’s No. 87 Jordan Anderson Racing team and Matt DiBenedetto‘s No. 99 Viking Motorsports group were penalized for violating Sections 14.4.A: Body; 14.4.11.C&D in the NASCAR Rule Book. These sections pertain to the rear bumper covers.
Both teams were fined $25,000 and lose 20 driver and owner points as well as five playoff points.
Green didn’t qualify for the race. DiBenedetto finished fifth in Saturday’s (April 26) event at Talladega.
DiBenedetto sits 24th in the points standings, while Green is last after previously sitting in 48th.
