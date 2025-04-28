NASCAR Texas Entry Lists

All three of NASCAR’s national series are heading to Texas Motor Speedway for a showdown in the Lone Star State.

Here’s who’s on the entry lists this week.

The NASCAR Cup Series will run the Wurth 400 on Sunday, May 4, at 3:30 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

There are 38 entries listed, meaning everyone makes the field after qualifying, barring any changes to the entry list.

Jesse Love will attempt to make his second career Cup Series start. This time he will be piloting the No. 62 for Beard Motorsports.

Chad Finchum will make a return to Cup Series action driving the No. 66 entry for Garage 66.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 on Saturday, May 3, at 2 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on The CW.

Forty teams will make the trip to Texas, meaning that two teams will go home following qualifying, barring any changes to the entry list.

Nick Leitz will drive the No. 07 for SS-Green Light Racing.

Corey Day is back in the No. 17 for Hendrick Motorsports this week.

Riley Herbst will pilot the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Joey Gase is in the No. 35 for his team Joey Gase Motorsports.

Mason Massey returns to the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing this week.

Mason Maggio will drive the No. 53 for Joey Gase Motorsports.

Dawson Cram and Mike Harmon Racing are back with the No. 74 this week after not attempting to run at Talladega Superspeedway.

Josh Bilicki will run the No. 91 for DGM Racing. The team is also bringing out the No. 92 with CJ McLaughlin for the first time since Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will run the SpeedyCash.com 250 on Friday, May 2, at 8 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX Sports 1.

There are 32 entries listed, meaning everyone will make the field after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Cody Dennison will run the No. 2 for Reaume Brothers Racing.

Nick Sanchez will make his Truck Series return with Spire Motorsports in the No. 07. Carson Hocevar will also be doing the same for the team but in the No. 7.

Stefan Parsons will run the No. 20 for Young’s Motorsports.

Josh Reaume will pilot the No. 22 truck for Reaume Brothers Racing.