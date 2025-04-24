Bringing the Heat with Bryan Nolen returns this week with a new episode after a week off amid the NASCAR Cup Series’ lone off-week of the 2025 season.

In this week’s episode, NASCAR veteran Casey Mears joins to speak with Frontstretch‘s Stephen Stumpf.

After several years away from the sport, Mears made his NASCAR Cup Series return a few weeks ago at Martinsville, where he finished 35th. He now has 490 career starts at the Cup level and talked about his pursuit to reach the 500-start plateau.

Tanner Marlar then joins the program to discuss the latest news and notes from around the sport. Spire Motorsports and crew chief Rodney Childers have parted ways, with Ryan Sparks taking over Justin Haley‘s No. 7 in the Cup Series. How that impact the team going forward and what’s the next step for Childers?

The soundbite of the week comes courtesy of Sammy Smith. The driver of the JR Motorsports No. 8 initially finished second in last week’s NASCAR Xfinity Series return to Rockingham Speedway. However, after winner Jesse Love was disqualified, Smith was declared the new winner.

Watch below or listen wherever you get your podcasts.

