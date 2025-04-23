Here’s Who’s Performing & Appearing at Talladega

After a brief hiatus, the NASCAR Cup Series roars back to life at the wild card of all wild cards: Talladega Superspeedway.

Known for its high-speed chaos and edge-of-your-seat finishes, Talladega is where legends are made and favorites falter.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. claimed the checkered flag there last October, but all eyes are now on Spire Motorsports, a team that flashed serious speed earlier this season at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

If you’re headed to the heart of stock car country this weekend, NASCAR has a full slate of appearances and performances lined up — Talladega isn’t just a race; it’s an experience. Here’s who to expect.

Saturday Night Concert

Multi-platinum recording artist and ACM Award winner Justin Moore takes center stage for Talladega’s Saturday night concert following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race Known for chart-topping hits such as “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away,” Moore’s concert is open to any fans who have a ticket to Sunday’s Jack Links 500.

Joey Logano Walk of Fame Induction

Defending NASCAR Cup Series champion Joey Logano will be inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park. A three-time victor at the track, Logano will etch his name alongside some of NASCAR’s most revered icons during a special ceremony set for Friday, April 25, at 5:30 p.m.

Bobby Allison Honorary Parade Lap

In a tribute to one of NASCAR’s all-time greats, the late Hall of Famer Bobby Allison will be honored during pre-race ceremonies for the NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500. A special parade lap will feature Allison’s iconic 1969 Mercury Cyclone, driven by his grandson Robbie Allison, son of Davey Allison. The parade lap will take place immediately following the National Anthem.

Autograph Sessions

Friday, April 25:

Zane Smith – TitleMax, 713 Battle Street E Talladega, AL 35160 3 p.m.

Saturday, April 26:

Donnie Allison – Big Bill’s 9:30 a.m. & 1 p.m.

Kyle Larson – Circle K, 1601 Hwy 21S / I-20, Oxford, AL 36203 2 p.m.

Chase Briscoe – Bass Pro Shops, 5000 Bass Pro Blvd, Leeds, AL 35094 5 p.m.

Sunday, April 27:

Donnie Allison – Big Bill’s 10 a.m.