Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will be the primary sponsor on Sheldon Creed‘s No. 00 for four NASCAR Xfinity Series races, Haas Factory Team announced April 21.

The partnership will start this weekend at Talladega Superspeedway.

The other races Creed will adorn the Ollie’s colors will be Nashville Superspeedway (May 31), Daytona International Speedway (Aug. 22) and Kansas Speedway (Sept. 27).

Creed currently sits 10th in points with three top fives and five top 10s.