NASCAR Talladega Entry Lists

The NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series are heading to Alabama this weekend to take on the treacherous Talladega Superspeedway.

Here’s who’s on the entry lists this week.

The NASCAR Cup Series will run the Jack Links 500 on Sunday, April 27, at 3 p.m. ET. It will be broadcast on FOX.

There are 39 entries listed, meaning everyone makes the show after qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

JJ Yeley and NY Racing Team are back with the team’s No. 44.

Anthony Alfredo and Beard Motorsports will be making another attempt for the first time since Daytona International Speedway in the No. 62. With 39 entered, it’ll be the team’s first race of the year.

BJ McLeod will drive the No. 78 for Live Fast Motorsports.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will run the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 26, at 4 p.m. ET via The CW.

Forty-one entries are listed, meaning that three teams will go home following qualifying, barring any entry list changes.

Aric Almirola returns to drive the No. 19 for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Jeffrey Earnhardt will attempt to make his first Xfinity start of the year in the No. 24 for Sam Hunt Racing.

Jake Garcia will attempt to make his Xfinity debut with RSS Racing in the No. 29.

Caesar Bacarella is in the No. 45 for Alpha Prime Racing.

Joey Gase will drive his own No. 53 car for Joey Gase Motorsports.

Mason Maggio will attempt to make the field in the No. 66 for MBM. This would be the team’s first start of the season if it is able to qualify.

Leland Honeyman is back to drive the No. 70 for Cope Family Racing.

Jesse Iwuji will atempt to make his first Xfinity start since 2023 in the No. 91 for DGM Racing.